Longtime NFL Assistant Coach Has Passed Away At 69

The football community lost an NFL legend this past weekend. Longtime NFL assistant coach John Teerlinck passed away at the age of 69 on Sunday.

Teerlinck’s considered one of the greatest defensive line coaches in NFL history. He spent time with the Browns, Rams, Vikings, Lions, Broncos and Colts during his 33-year career as an NFL defensive line coach.

Teerlinck is perhaps best known for the players he produced on the field. Dwight Freeney and Robert Mathis can accredit much of their success to Teerlinck’s teachings and influence.

R.I.P to THE GREATEST Passrush Coach OF ALL TIME!!!! #JohnTeerlinck — ROBERT MATHIS The1st (@RobertMathis98) May 11, 2020

The former NFL assistant spent the majority of his career in Indianapolis. As a result, Colts owner Jim Irsay had a heartfelt response to Terrlinck’s passing on Sunday.

“Rest In Peace, John Teerlinck,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. “One of our sport’s all-time greatest assistant coaches. And a Horseshoe guy, through-and-through.”

Rest In Peace, John Teerlinck. One of our sport’s all-time greatest assistant coaches. And a Horseshoe guy, through-and-through. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 11, 2020

Teerlinck won three Super Bowls over his 33-year NFL career, including two with the Broncos and the latter with the Colts. Seven players who played for the longtime defensive line coach finished their careers with over 100 sacks.

The former NFL assistant had a profound impact in the football community. His teaching methods at the defensive line position are still being used today.

Teerlinck will be missed. But his incredible legacy will never be forgotten.