Look: Colts Announce Major Roster Move

The Indianapolis Colts will have to play against the Cardinals on Saturday without their best offensive lineman.

Left guard Quenton Nelson has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be out for that pivotal matchup.

We have placed G Quenton Nelson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/2zKouXQVZs — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 24, 2021

The Colts come into that matchup at 8-6 after getting a massive win against the Patriots last Saturday.

They’re still in contention for the AFC South, but if they lose to the Cardinals, the Titans will clinch it after their win against the 49ers on Thursday.

With Nelson out, the Colts will be without three total interior linemen. Right guard Mark Glowinski is also on the COVID list and center Ryan Kelly will be out due to a personal matter.

Now that Nelson is out, that means backup Matt Pryor may take his spot while Chris Reed could take the other guard spot.

This could also affect running back Jonathan Taylor as he won’t have three of his best linemen to run behind. He’s coming off another stellar performance from last Saturday when he rushed for 170 yards and a touchdown on 29 carries.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET.