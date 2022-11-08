Look: ESPN's Ryan Clark Not Happy With Jeff Saturday Hire

ESPN

ESPN's Ryan Clark has some issues with the Indianapolis Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday as interim head coach, and he laid them out on the air Tuesday.

Clark started off by congratulating Saturday, his former ESPN colleague, on being picked for the job, adding that the longtime offensive lineman has the "intelligence and character" for the position. From there, he went into his grievances with the move.

Clark touched on the issue of race, saying that it wasn't specifically about the race of the coaches, as the Colts passed on qualified white candidates on staff in order to bring in Saturday. However, he did mention that the lack of Black representation in ownership makes it tough for a Black ex-player to build the type of connection that Saturday built with Irsay in order to be hired.

Moving on, Clark talked about some of the "downsides" he sees to picking Saturday, an outsider.

"How is he, Jeff Saturday, going to walk into [defensive coordinator] Gus Bradley's office and say 'Hey, you should call these plays?'" Clark asked. "How is he going to tell Scottie Montgomery the running back room should run like this when you haven't been there and been in that position to elevate? And then, if I'm a player, I'm going to think about this: you're not with us. How are you with us? Were you here in the offseason? Were you here during training camp? Have you been here for the first nine weeks of the season? So if you're not with us, then you must be with him [Irsay]."

Clark reiterated that he believes in Saturday ("a good man") but worries that Irsay went with familiarity and comfort over more deserving options.

"It ain't always nepotism. It ain't always white privilege. Sometimes it's just the wrong decision," Clark said.

Saturday had never coached above the high school level before being hired on Monday to replace Frank Reich. He will coach is first game for the Colts this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.