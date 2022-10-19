Look: Jim Irsay Tweets Message Amid Dan Snyder Drama

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay stole the headlines Tuesday with his pointed comments about fellow owner Dan Snyder.

Speaking with reporters at the NFL's fall meetings in New York City, Irsay said there was "merit" to removing Snyder from his post running the Washington Commanders.

The remarks set off alarms around the football world. One day later, Irsay doesn't seem to be backing down from his words.

The longtime executive tweeted a semi-cryptic message this afternoon that definitely seems to be a reference to Snyder.

"You gotta stand for something…or you’re gonna fall for anything…” Irsay wrote.

In order for Snyder to be voted out, 24 of the league's 32 owners would have to vote yes on his removal. Such a vote has never happened in the history of the NFL.

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt suggested Wednesday morning that the NFL's best chance of getting Snyder out is to have a situation similar to what unfolded involving disgraced Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver.

"Do I think more buzzards are circling Daniel Snyder? Yes. Do I think the NFL owners will vote him out? Still, no. The best chance of removal is to "Sarver" him: a campaign of owners, sponsors, (and) stakeholders to get him to sell. It would also help the cause if a top player weighed in," Brandt tweeted.

Snyder has been in charge of the Washington franchise since 1999.