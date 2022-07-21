Look: NFL Franchise Announces Partnership With Marvel Entertainment

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Fans of the Indianapolis Colts who also love the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are in luck.

The Colts announced a season-long partnership with the media franchise earlier today. The entire Colts-Marvel program will be revealed next Thursday during training camp.

"As a centerpiece of the partnership, Marvel artists will turn a handful of Colts players, as well as team mascot "Blue" and Colts Cheerleaders, into Super Heroes based on their unique personalities and traits," the Colts said.

The first 5,000 fans at next Thursday's practice will receive a Marvel-themed Colts poster. Gates open at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Popular MCU films include the Iron Man and Spider Man series, as well as Captain America and Guardians of the Galaxy franchises.

This summer, MCU has released Thor: Love and Thunder and Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and has Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the docket for November.