Look: NFL Owner Predicts Prominent Franchise Will Be For Sale

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reacts to applause during Dwight Freeney"u2019s induction in the team"u2019s Ring of Honor during halftime of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Bobby Ellis/Getty Images)

Will an NFL franchise be up for sale soon? Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay certainly thinks so.

Irsay believes the Seattle Seahawks could end up having new ownership in 2024.

"There’s going to be a few,” Irsay told Bloomberg.com. “Seattle — with Paul Allen my friend unfortunately passing away and that team is in a trust — is going to become available I’d imagine in the 2024 range.”

The only downside to an NFL team going up for sale is the fact that franchise values are at an all-time high. Finding an ownership group with the necessary funds to acquire a team like the Seahawks won't be an easy task.

“I know where franchise values are going,” Irsay explained. “And one thing we do know is there’s a high interest out there for people that fell short of the Broncos. There’s some really great people that are capable but the problem now is finding people that have the net worth that can actually buy a team. It’s very difficult.”

The Denver Broncos sold for roughly $4.65 million. They were purchased by the Penner-Walton group.

It'll be interesting to see how much the next NFL franchise goes for.