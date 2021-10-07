Look: NFL Punt Returner’s Morbid Quote Is Going Viral

To return punts in the NFL, you need a little bit of fearlessness. It would appear that Indianapolis Colts running back/returner Nyheim Hines has that, to say the least.

Hines started returning punts for Indianapolis in 2019, and has been the team’s primary return man ever since. Apparently, one of the traits that has enabled him to hold onto the job is his complete disregard for his health.

In fact, Hines told reporters today that he “doesn’t care about my [his] life” when he steps back to receive a punt.

Nyheim Hines with quite the quote. Before every punt return, Hines says this when going back to field the punt: “I don’t care about my life." — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) October 7, 2021

There’s some brutal honesty right there. You can’t be afraid of getting hit as a returner, but Hines takes that mentality to a new level.

Through four games this season, the 5-foot-9, 196-pound Hines has only returned three punts for a total of six yards. He has fair caught three other kicks.

Now that Hines has established he doesn’t care about his wellbeing, his next step should be to try and reclaim the magic of two years ago, when he returned nine punts for 281 yards and a pair of touchdowns.