Look: NFL Veteran Not Happy With Team's Quarterback Situation

The Colts have dealt with a handful of quarterback changes over the past few seasons. Since 2018, they have started Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles.

Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox expressed his frustration over the team's quarterback situation on Monday.

"Stability at the most important position ... I been here six years. I’ve been through what, 8, 9 quarterbacks? Next year I’ll probably be playing with a rookie? It makes your job harder," Alie-Cox told reporters.

Alie-Cox then explained the challenges of getting used to a different quarterback.

"Cadences are different with three different quarterbacks (this season). Their timing's different. Everyone wants you to run your route a different way. We’re changing plays every week. Each quarterback likes their own plays, so we have to change plays

Unfortunately for Alie-Cox, he'll most likely have to deal with yet another quarterback change next season. The Colts are expected to upgrade the position in some capacity this offseason.

Alie-Cox finished this season with 19 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.