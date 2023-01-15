Look: NFL World Is Furious With Jeff Saturday Update

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

When the Indianapolis Colts hired Jeff Saturday to be their interim head coach, much of the football world was stunned.

If Colts owner Jim Irsay ultimately decides to give Saturday the full-time gig this offseason, well, the reaction might be much worse than shock and bewilderment.

On CBS today, NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported that Saturday "could be the guy" in Indy when all is said and done.

To say Jones' report is not going over well among NFL fans is an understatement.

"Lol why would Jeff even be considered?" asked a Vikings fan.

"@JimIrsay if you make Jeff Saturday permanent head coach you’re gonna lose an entire fan base," said one Colts fan. "He shouldn’t even be in the running."

"There’s no f-----g way the Colts stick with Saturday. There’s no way," added another irate Colts fan. "Irsay can’t sell that to his fanbase. He just can’t. And if this is actually true, Irsay should step down immediately."

"COLTS MIGHT WHAT?????????" asked a dumbfounded Commanders fan.

"I love Indy no matter what. In saying that, you will lose a massive amount of your fan base’s trust in your decision making and leadership, @JimIrsay," chimed in another Colts diehard.

A four-time All-Pro offensive lineman with the Colts, Saturday's work on the sideline went about as well as you'd expect from a man who had never coached above high school and was doing broadcasting work for ESPN when he was hired.

After the Colts won their first game under Saturday, they dropped seven straight to end the season. The final five games included losses by 28 to the New York Giants and 35 to the Dallas Cowboys and a 36-33 overtime defeat in Minnesota in which Indianapolis surrendered a 33-0 lead.