Look: NFL World Is Praying For Longtime Colts Player

In a recent feature published by The Athletic, former NFL linebacker Jeff Herrod provided an update on his health.

Herrod, who played in the NFL from 1988 to 1999, is constantly dealing with migraines. He rarely takes off his sunglasses because the light makes his headache even worse than it already is.

The physical toll that Herrod's body took is evident just by looking at his hands. However, the real issue is the head trauma that he suffered in the NFL.

"Take care of your brain or you’ll be in the house all day like me, staring at a wall, popping pills, trying to motivate yourself just to live," Herrod said.

Football fans are understandably concerned about Herrod's health.

"Omg I met him last week in Wesley Chapel Fl and he was the nicest man," one person said. "The players all deserve better treatment from their organizations."

"Heartbreaking," another person wrote. "I really hope people see this and that Jeff Herrod realizes the gift that he is giving others by opening up and sharing his story. Brave and real."

Hopefully, Herrod's message to today's generation of players will help them avoid a similar scenario.