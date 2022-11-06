Look: Pat McAfee Is Furious With The Colts On Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL so far this season.

Currently, Indianapolis finds itself down 26-3 late in the fourth quarter in New England. The loss to the Patriots will be the third in a row for the Colts and drop them to 3-5-1 on the year.

Former Indianapolis punter and current media superstar Pat McAfee has had enough. He spoke for many fans of his old team when he tweeted a simple takedown of the Colts this afternoon.

"The Colts are impossible to be a fan of right now," McAfee said.

We can't say he's wrong. Indy's offense has been poor all season and has now scored only 29 points combined in the last three weeks.

The Colts trail the 5-2 Tennessee Titans in the AFC South standings, and even if Tennessee loses to the Chiefs tonight, their margin over Indianapolis won't shrink.

Bad times in Indianapolis right now.