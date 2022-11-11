Look: Reggie Wayne Has Hilarious Reaction To Colts' Coaching Changes

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Reggie Wayne of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

No NFL team has generated more headlines this week than the Indianapolis Colts. They fired head coach Frank Reich and then replaced him with former All-Pro offensive lineman Jeff Saturday.

On Friday, Colts legend Reggie Wayne addressed all the drama taking place in Indianapolis. He's currently the wide receivers coach for the team.

"Sooo... My work week has just been blah," Wayne tweeted. "Anybody have an interesting one?"

Wayne was obviously being facetious with this tweet. His work week must have been very hectic.

Wayne joined the Colts coaching staff back in March. Some fans said he should've been considered for the position of interim coach.

Nonetheless, Wayne appears to be handling the Colts' massive changes to the staff with class.

As for Saturday, he told reporters that he's not oblivious to the comments being made about his lack of NFL coaching experience.

"Everybody talks about my [inexperience]. I'm completely comfortable in who I am as a man," Saturday said. "I know I can lead men. I know the game of football and I'm passionate about it. ... Bro, I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times. I got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that played with [me]. You don't think I've seen greatness? You don't think I've seen how people prepare, how they coach, how they [manage], how they work?

"I mean, won a Super Bowl, been to two. Here's the deal, man. None of us are promised a good job. I may be terrible at this and, after eight games, I'll say, 'God bless you. I'm no good.' I may be really good at it. I've got no idea, but I dang sure ain't going to back down."

It'll be fascinating to see how the Colts operate under Saturday's leadership.