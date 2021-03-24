Look: T.Y Hilton Posts A Cryptic Message Amid Speculation

Longtime Indianapolis Colts standout T.Y. Hilton remains one of the most high-profile wide receivers available in free agency.

Hilton has attracted attention from other teams, but could also return to the Colts, if the price is right. Wherever he goes, a decision could be coming soon, if we’re reading into his tweet from this afternoon correctly.

Hilton caused a bit of a stir on Twitter a short time ago when he posted a whole bunch of eyeball emojis, stirring belief that some news could be forthcoming.

👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀👀 — TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) March 24, 2021

Is Hilton about to choose his next team? We’ll know soon enough.

As we wrote above, Hilton and the Colts seem to have mutual relationship to keep their relationship intact. However, money will play a role in the decision.

“I know I’d love to see him back. He’s been one of the most loved Colts players we’ve had,” Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay said last week, via The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “…We’d love to have him back but it has to fit within the context of the roster.”

In nine seasons in Indy, Hilton has made four Pro Bowls, producing 608 receptions for 9,360 yards and 50 touchdowns.