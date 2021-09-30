The Indianapolis Colts have been decimated by injuries this season. Virtually every position group on the roster has been affected in some way.

Indianapolis is 0-3 heading into this weekend’s game down in Miami, and judging by the injury report from today’s practice, they could be very shorthanded on Sunday.

Seven players–offensive guards Mark Glowinski and Quenton Nelson, offensive tackle Braden Smith, tight end Jack Doyle, defensive end Kwity Paye, safety Khari Willis and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin–did not participate in today’s session due to various ailments.

As longtime Colts writer Stephen Holder notes, all of them are starters.

Literally every player with a “DNP” is a starter. Geez. https://t.co/wIJGToJg7w — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 30, 2021

Looking at these injuries more in-depth, it certainly doesn’t seem like Nelson will be ready to go against the Dolphins. Glowinski being downgraded from “limited” to “DNP” today isn’t a great sign either.

Willis, Ya-Sin and Paye are all dealing with leg issues, which can be tricky to evaluate and can easily be aggravated. Their status will be worth monitoring for tomorrow’s practice; the same can be said for Doyle.

If there’s good news for the Colts it is this: linebacker Darius Leonard’s ailing ankle seems to be trending in the right direction, and Carson Wentz’s sprained ankles are doing the same.