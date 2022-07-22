Louis Riddick Names 1 NFL Player Who Is Going To "Shock" Fans

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 14: ESPN analyst Louis Riddick looks on before the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on October 14, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

There were plenty of talented wide receivers taken in this year's NFL Draft, but there's one in particular that will shock everyone this upcoming season. According to ESPN's Louis Riddick, that player is Alec Pierce.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Pierce with the 53rd overall pick in this year's draft.

Pierce, who measures in at 6-foot-3, had a nice career at Cincinnati. Last season, he hauled in 52 passes for 884 yards and eight touchdowns.

While there's no guarantee Pierce will be a Week 1 starter for the Colts, it seems like it's only a matter of time before he makes a noticeable impact.

Colts head coach Frank Reich raved about Pierce earlier this offseason, praising his intelligence.

"I think we have high expectations for him but have a lot of confidence in that whole room as you guys know. Alec [Pierce], one of the things we like about him is he’s a very smart guy," Reich said, via Colts Wire. "He really has learned the offense quickly."

If Pierce can hit the ground running in Indianapolis, he'll form a solid trio with Michael Pittman Jr. and Parris Campbell.