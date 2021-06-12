ESPN’s Marcus Spears Names NFL Player Under “Most Pressure” In 2021

Just about every starting quarterback in the NFL faces a ton of pressure over the course of a season, both on and off the field. This upcoming season though, there’s one signal-caller who may face a bit more pressure than everyone else.

ESPN analyst Marcus Spears recently sat down with The Spun for a wide-ranging interview. During our discussion with Spears, we asked him which player is facing the most pressure this NFL season.

Spears didn’t hesitate with his answer, as he said Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has to bounce back this fall.

“It’s not even close, it’s Carson Wentz. It’s not even close,” Spears said. “No player has more pressure on them than Carson Wentz. He had a terrible situation transpire in Philly and he went to a team where a coach put all his faith in him.

“So not only is Carson responsible for himself, he’s responsible for Frank Reich since he took a shot on him. People have to remember the Colts were a playoff team with Philip Rivers. Imagine the criticism Carson Wentz will get if they don’t make the playoffs next season.”

Last month, Wentz spoke to the media about all the pressure he’ll face in Indianapolis. He seems ready to embrace this challenge.

“This is the game we play. This is the position I’ve chosen,” Wentz said. “There was always going to be pressure and expectations…It’s been the same my whole career, go to work and block out the outside noise.”

Fortunately for Wentz, he’s quickly winning over his teammates at minicamp. Reporters have raved about his leadership and arm talent.

Wentz will make his debut with the Colts on Sept. 12 when they host the Seahawks.