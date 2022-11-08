Meet Parks Frazier, The Surprise Play-Caller For The Colts

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts already made a pair of shocking moves this week, firing head coach Frank Reich and replacing him with former offensive lineman Jeff Saturday.

With Reich no longer in the building, the Colts need someone to step up and call plays on offense.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach Parks Frazier will step up to the challenge in Indianapolis. He'll be the team's offensive play-caller this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Frazier, 30, has been with the Colts since 2018. He started his tenure as an assistant to Reich before being promoted to a quality control for the offense. In 2021, he was then promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach.

Prior to joining the Colts, Frazier was a graduate assistant for Arkansas State. He also had brief stints at Samford and Middle Tennessee State.

Pelissero noted that Frazier played quarterback at Northeast Mississippi Community College and Murray State. Perhaps that'll help him when it comes to managing the game as a play-caller.

As Reich's assistant from 2018-2019, Frazer helped with the Colts' practice plan, call sheets and scripts.

There'll be a lot of eyes on the Colts' revamped staff this Sunday, that's for sure.