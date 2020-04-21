NFL Insider Names 4 Players ‘Available’ For Trades

We could see a bunch of player movement ahead of Thursday’s 2020 NFL Draft. Some of the biggest players in the sport could be the subject of trade talks.

Over the weekend, ESPN’s Field Yates identified a number of the guys who could be on the move. We’ve already seen reports involving Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette. His teammate Yannick Ngakoue was also on the list, and had a very public blow-up with the team just yesterday.

Others named included Jets safety Jamal Adams, Redskins tackle Trent Williams, and Vikings safety Anthony Harris. They aren’t the only veterans who could see a big move, though. Former Browns and Patriots staffer Michael Lombardi has a few other young names to watch, down teams’ depth charts a bit more.

He believes that Indianapolis Colts safety Malik Hooker, Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle P.J. Hall, Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasual Douglas, and Chicago Bears tight end Adam Shaheen could also be on the move.

More players available…Malik Hooker, Indy, PJ Hall Oakland, Rasul Douglas Phila, Adam Sheehan, Chicago. It's going to be a fun week. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 21, 2020

Hooker is probably the highest profile player here. He is a former No. 15 overall pick out of Ohio State, and has been a productive player through three seasons, with seven interceptions.

Douglas has been a main contributor on defense for the Eagles over the last three years. He has 118 tackles and five interceptions since the start of his career out of West Virginia.

Hall and Shaheen have been roleplayers for their respective teams. Hall started 12 games for the Raiders in his second year in the league, while Shaheen’s most productive season was still his rookie year in 2017, with 127 yards and three touchdowns.

All four players are still very young, and could fetch some interest around the league. The 2020 NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. We’ll see if teams try and fetch some extra picks ahead of Thursday, with players like these on the market.