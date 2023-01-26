NFL Fan Base Launches Petition To Prevent Coaching Hire

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With the Colts' search for a head coach still ongoing, the fan base is doing everything in its power to let its voice be heard.

It's becoming very evident the fans don't want Jeff Saturday back on the sideline for the 2023 season.

In fact, Colts fans are sharing a petition on Change.org that's titled, "Don't hire Jeff Saturday as head coach." Shawn Ward is the fan who started this petition.

"We as Colts fans will always love the memories of the (Super Bowl) XLI team but we don't want Jeff Saturday as head coach of this team!" Ward wrote. "Hire someone with experience and save your fan base from revolting."

This petition currently has over 2,000 signatures.

Saturday served as the interim coach for the Colts this season. He finished the year with a 1-7 record.

Despite how poorly things went under Saturday, he's reportedly one of four finalists for the job.

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero are also considered the Colts' top candidates.