Matt Ryan Compared To Peyton Manning: NFL World Reacts

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 23: Matt Ryan #2 of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter during their game at Bank of America Stadium on December 23, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts wide receivers coach Reggie Wayne raised plenty of eyebrows this Wednesday with his comments about Matt Ryan.

Wayne told the media that Ryan reminds him of Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

"It almost makes me want to throw up, he reminds me of Peyton so much," Wayne said, via Joel A. Erickson of IndyStar.

Unsurprisingly, Colts fans are loving this comment from Wayne.

Fans of opposing teams, however, are having a tough time seeing the similarities between Ryan and Manning.

Although there are plenty of people who disagree with Wayne's comparison for Ryan, they do believe the former MVP signal-caller will be an upgrade over Carson Wentz.

Manning had an incredible run with the Colts, throwing for 54,828 yards and 399 touchdowns. Wayne was on the receiving end of a lot of Manning's passes in Indianapolis.

It's unlikely that Ryan puts up jaw-dropping numbers for the Colts this fall, but that doesn't mean they won't be successful.

The Colts have a talented defense and running game. If Ryan can just keep the offense on script, they'll have a chance to win the AFC South.