NFL Insider Makes Prediction On Where Carson Wentz Will Play In 2021

Which team will win the Carson Wentz sweepstakes? One NFL insider is rolling with the Indianapolis Colts.

Wentz has made it clear he wants to be traded, and the Eagles are obliging. The former rising star needs a fresh start elsewhere as Philly looks to move forward with Jalen Hurts, the former college football star. Indianapolis appears to be the perfect fit.

Philip Rivers retired this off-season, and the Colts don’t have a replacement plan in place. In fact, Indianapolis might be the NFL’s most desperate team in regards to needing a quarterback.

NFL insider Adam Caplan believes when all is said and done, Wentz will be a member of the Indianapolis Colts at some point this off-season.

“I still think it’s going to be the Colts,” Caplan said, via Sports Grid. “The reason is simply this: Frank Reich, the head coach, wants him. He coached him for two years in Philly as the offensive coordinator. They have a close relationship.”

"I still think it's going to be the Colts." — Adam Caplan, February 12, 2021

If the report is accurate, the Colts are clearly confident they can help Carson Wentz revive his career.

Wentz has regressed greatly these past two years, especially during the 2020 season. At the same time, the Eagles didn’t do much to help him.

Indianapolis appears to be committed to helping Wentz get back on track. Head coach Frank Reich’s prior relationship with Wentz will play a crucial role if a trade is made.