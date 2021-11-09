NFL Insider Names “Dark Horse” For Odell Beckham Jr

The sweepstakes for Odell Beckham Jr. are heating up. With the former Cleveland Browns receiver clearing waivers on Tuesday afternoon and officially becoming a free agent, every organization around the league will have an opportunity to sign him.

A handful of teams have emerged as frontrunners to bring the 29-year-old Beckham aboard. The Seattle Seahawks have supposedly had discussions about signing the former Pro Bowler, while Beckham himself has reportedly “prioritized” the Green Bay Packers as his top choice.

Although the two NFC teams seem to be two of the most likely landing spots for the former Browns wideout, an AFC club has emerged as a potential “dark horse”, according to a latest report.

Per NFL insider Evan Massey, the Indianapolis Colts could be a player in the Beckham sweepstakes this week. Although still considered to be an unlikely destination, Massey called Indianapolis a “team to watch” these next few days.

“Per source, another team to keep an eye on as a dark horse for Odell Beckham Jr. is the Indianapolis Colts. Unlikely landing spot, but a team to watch,” Massey reported on Twitter early Tuesday evening.

The Colts (4-5) are an intriguing option to enter the fray for Beckham. In the midst of a crowded AFC, there’s no telling which way the organization could swing in the second half of the year.

Beckham would be a valuable addition to an otherwise thin receiving corps in Indianapolis. Apart from Michael Pittman Jr. and Zach Pascal, the Colts have no other wide receiver with more than 10 catches this season.

Indianapolis already lost third-year speedster Parris Campbell to a season-ending injury and veteran T.Y. Hilton has been in the league’s concussion protocol since a Week 8 game against the Tennessee Titans. Those two injuries have left the Colts receiving unit rather decimated in recent weeks, meaning Beckham could plug in and provide the group with a spark as they try to mount a playoff push.

Time will tell if the free agent wide receiver entertains the Colts or if he ultimately decides to take his talents elsewhere.