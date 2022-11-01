NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Tuesday Morning

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts continue to make noticeable changes to their offensive personnel. On Tuesday morning, they relieved Marcus Brady of his duties as offensive coordinator.

Brady first joined the Colts' staff in 2018 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He was then promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2019.

In 2021, the Colts announced that Brady would become their new offensive coordinator. He replaced Nick Sirianni, who left to become the head coach of the Eagles.

According to Colts head coach Frank Reich, moving on from Brady was "in the best interest of the team." At least that's what he said in an official statement.

"This was an incredibly hard decision, but one I felt needed to be made in the best interest of the team," Reich said. "I appreciate Marcus's commitment to the organization, and he made a significant contribution to our offensive success over the last five seasons. I wish him the best moving forward."

This move was made just a week after the Colts benched veteran quarterback Matt Ryan for Sam Ehlinger.

A quarterback change wasn't enough to lift the Colts over the Commanders this past weekend. With the loss in Week 8, they dropped to 3-4-1 on the season.

The Colts will try to get their offense back on track this Sunday when they face the Patriots.