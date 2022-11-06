NFL Owner Refused To Speak With Media After Team's Loss

INDIANAPOLIS - AUGUST 24: A general view of the interior of Lucas Oil Stadium, the new home of the Indianapolis Colts, before a pre-season game between the Colts and the Buffalo Bills on August 24, 2008 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts lost their third-straight game on Sunday, falling to the New England Patriots to drop to 3-5-1 on the season.

It was an ugly defeat as well, with the Colts mustering only 121 yards of total offense and three points in a 26-3 thrashing. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw a pick-6 to account for New England's final points.

After the game, Colts owner Jim Irsay declined to speak with reporters as they waited to enter the team's locker room.

One week ago, Irsay spoke with ESPN's Chris Mortensen and said he still had faith in general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich.

Irsay also said all parties were "in lockstep" regarding the decision to bench veteran quarterback Matt Ryan and promote Ehlinger.

"I'm in a great spot with Chris and Frank," Irsay said. "We're all re-energized with the move to Sam Ehlinger. Nothing is easy but feel really good."

Those quotes were provided before Indianapolis lost last Sunday and before they were embarrassed today. Is Irsay thinking of changing his mind?

We won't know if he keeps refusing to speak with the media, unless, of course, he actually goes and fires somebody.