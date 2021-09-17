NFL Reveals Anticipated ‘Hard Knocks’ Announcement

At halftime of tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup, the NFL finally revealed the Hard Knocks announcement it had been hinting at for a few days.

For the first time in the two-decade history of the HBO production, Hard Knocks will be coming to the regular season. The Indianapolis Colts will be the first team featured on the show in-season.

The Colts’ Hard Knocks will premiere on Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

On paper, the Colts could have a few interesting story lines. Most notably, the team has a new quarterback Carson Wentz, and is trying to take the step from playoff team to true AFC contender.

It is the first time the Colts will appear on Hard Knocks. The most recent training camp edition of the show featured the Dallas Cowboys this summer.

Are you feeling regular season Hard Knocks? If so, do you like the choice of the Colts?