NFL Team Accused Of ‘Ripping Off’ High School’s Logo

Earlier this week the Indianapolis Colts unveiled a new Indiana-themed secondary logo with the outline of the state printed in the middle of the letter “C.”

Unfortunately, it looks like the Colts may have fallen into a little bit of a controversy surrounding that new logo. On Monday, coach Jere Kubuske of Cathedral High School in Indiana took to Twitter and accused the NFL team of ripping off a logo design for the school.

Kubuske presented a picture of a blue, white and gold letter “C” with the outline of Indiana in the middle that dated back to 2016. He also pointed out that the Colts would have known about the logo as Cathedral High School often tags the Colts in posts. Kubuske also noted that Colts tight end Jack Doyle once attended the school.

As you can see below, the designs are remarkably similar. The only differences really come down to the colors and a few horseshoe nail holes on the letter “C.”

Good to know that even though I’m in WI now, I can still contribute to life in Indy. Thank you @Colts for ripping off my logo for @CathedralFBall pic.twitter.com/wavUWBfwVF — Coach Kubuske (@CoachKubuske) April 13, 2020

Here is my original logo sheet and date of creation. pic.twitter.com/FZK1bIDvU8 — Coach Kubuske (@CoachKubuske) April 13, 2020

Kubuske presents some good evidence there.

When the Colts released their statement on the logo on Monday there was no mention of Cathedral High School.

Via Colts.com:

“The Horseshoe remains our most iconic and timeless mark, worn by some of the greatest players in NFL history and loved by some of football’s greatest fans, Colts Nation,” said Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Colts vice chair & owner. “These new logos – particularly our new Indiana logo – honor our rich history, cement our real and lasting connection to Indiana and embrace the exciting future that lies ahead.” […] “The outline of the state of Indiana is carved out of the “C” from the Colts’ new word mark (see below) to honor the team’s home state and community. The new secondary mark will be used to complement the Horseshoe and will be featured on fan gear and subtly integrated into the Colts uniform design.”

The Colts have since released a statement, denying the allegations.

Statement from Colts regarding similarity of team's new logo to a logo designed by @CoachKubuske several years ago for Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. (More info: https://t.co/qel4gWGO1l) pic.twitter.com/07Z3nyFjhw — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) April 15, 2020

“We will look into the matter,” the Colts said.