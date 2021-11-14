NFL World Amazed By Jonathan Taylor On Sunday

When Derrick Henry went down with a serious injury a few weeks ago, he left a void for another player to fill. Already, it looks like a replacement for the league’s top rusher in 2021 has been found in the form of Jonathan Taylor.

The Indianapolis Colts running back has been on a tear as of late and that carried over into Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Taylor gashed the opposing defense early and often, allowing his team to claim a comfortable first half lead.

By the time the first quarter was done, the 22-year-old had rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown. He averaged over nine yards per carry and was on pace to have a historic day.

NFL fans and media members were mesmerized by Taylor’s quick start and took to Twitter to talk about his first quarter performance.

Jonathan Taylor could not be stopped on this TD 😤 10 carries for 93 yards already 🚨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/eD5hD4kelc — ESPN (@espn) November 14, 2021

Jonathan Taylor well on his way to being the 3rd player ever with 7 straight games of 110 total yards AND a rush TD. He’d join Larry Johnson and LaDainian Tomlinson #FantasyRockstar — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 14, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is a SUPERSTAR.. and also on pace to run for just shy of 400 yards today. pic.twitter.com/3X1OE0h7wT — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 14, 2021

My goodness Jonathan Taylor just doesn't stop — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) November 14, 2021

Jonathan Taylor today pic.twitter.com/Poh9Kz638I — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 14, 2021

Jonathan Taylor + Quenton Nelson= cheat code — Olin kreutz (@olin_kreutz) November 14, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is going to single-handedly pulverize anyone who crosses his path in fantasy today. Well on his way to roughly 546 yards and five TDs. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) November 14, 2021

Taylor’s Week 10 showing against the Jags has actually just been more of the same for him this season. The second-year Colts ballcarrier has had a remarkable past few games and has clearly established himself as one of the best running backs in the league.

With his touchdown on Sunday, Taylor has now scored at least once in seven consecutive weeks. During that span, including the first half of today, he’s rushed for 743 yards.

The Colts have also been greatly improved with the emergence of Taylor as an elite ballcarrier. Indianapolis has won three of its last four games and is now squarely back in the AFC playoff picture with half the season still left to play.

Taylor still has a major opportunity to add to his strong start on Sunday. If he stays on his current pace, he could be in for a historic afternoon.