NFL World Is Convinced Troy Aikman Hates 1 Quarterback

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

When you're a game analyst, you can't be afraid to be critical of players, even if fans may not like hearing what you have to say.

During Monday night's Colts-Steelers game, some viewers thought ESPN's Troy Aikman was being particularly harsh toward Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan.

"Geez, Troy Aikman really hates Matt Ryan. #mnf," tweeted author Dan Tynan.

"Troy Aikman's felony verbal assaults on Matt Ryan are savage. And I'm here for all of it," another viewer added.

"Troy Aikman did NOT enjoy watching #Colts offense #savage commentary of #MattRyan all game," one man tweeted at former Colts punter and current media star Pat McAfee.

"Troy Aikman is absolutely disgusted with everything Matt Ryan does," claimed another tweeter.

"Troy Aikman absolutely hates Matt Ryan’s GUTS #MNF," another man chimed in.

"Did Matt Ryan steal Troy Aikman’s wife or dog? Date his daughter? Troy is showing no mercy tonight and I am here for it," yet another fan added.

Ryan, who has struggled this season in Indy, completed 23-of-34 passes for 199 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

The Colts lost 24-17 to fall to 4-7-1.