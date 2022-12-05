NFL World Is Not Happy With Jeff Saturday On Monday

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday walks on the field after a win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Morris/Getty Images) Sam Morris/Getty Images

It's safe to say that Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is learning on the job.

Saturday, who was hired with no coaching experience beyond high school, made a surprising admission following last night's blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Asked if Matt Ryan's shoulder injury has impacted his play, Saturday said he doesn't "get into injuries with players."

"They tell me they're good to go, I believe them and I've never questioned anybody," Saturday said. "So, I haven't asked him if his shoulder is hurting him."

Not surprisingly, many fans and analysts are a bit dumbfounded by Saturday's comments.

"You’re the coach…" one said.

"You don't do wut now?" added Dallas Cowboys writer Patrik Walker.

"Uh?" chimed in NFL writer Lindsey Ok.

"Between clock management and things like this, the 2022 season has convinced me that I, with no coaching experience whatsoever, could do a better job than some of these head coaches," said prominent NFL YouTuber JaguarGator9. "'How's your shoulder feeling?' That's literally all you had to do, and you couldn't even do that."

"He sounds like every coach he’s clowned on ESPN the last couple years lmao," said another fan.

After winning their first game under Saturday, the Colts have dropped three in a row and are now 4-8-1 on the season.