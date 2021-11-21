NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor’s Performance Today

Last Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Jonathan Taylor used an impressive first quarter to help solidify his standing as the NFL’s leading rusher this year.

For the second week in a row, the Indianapolis Colts running back is putting on a show.

Taylor gashed the Bills for not one, not two, but three total touchdowns in the first half of Sunday’s contest between Indianapolis and Buffalo. He also racked up 98 yards from scrimmage through the first two quarters to help give the Colts a 24-7 halftime advantage.

The second-year running back started out fast, scoring on the ground from three yards out on the opening drive of the game. On the ensuing Colts possession, he hauled in a 23-yard pass from Carson Wentz for his second touchdown of the game.

Later in the half, after the Bills fumbled on a kickoff return, Taylor punched in his third score on a two-yard rush.

Sunday’s first half performance was just the latest masterclass from the former second-round pick out of Wisconsin. Taylor has now racked up over 100 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in seven straight weeks this season to continue his sensational sophomore campaign.

After his three first half scores put the Colts up big on the road against the Bills, NFL fans and media members took to Twitter to show their appreciation for the league’s leading rusher.

JONATHAN TAYLOR IS A GROWNNN ASSS MAN Get his ass in the MVP discussion here in a few weeks — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 21, 2021

Jonathan Taylor is a BEAST #Badgers — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 21, 2021

Jonathan Taylor every time he gets the football pic.twitter.com/sPAzQ2rdwl — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 21, 2021

Jonathan Taylor should be a legit candidate for MVP. — Will Cain (@willcain) November 21, 2021

For all of you facing Jonathan Taylor in fantasy today… pic.twitter.com/78H1miOdGQ — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 21, 2021

After his first half performance against the Bills, Taylor became the first player this season to break the 1,000-yard rushing barrier. He also became just the 11th player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns in each of his first two professional seasons, per Field Yates.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor becomes the first player to surpass 1,000 rushing yards this season. He's just the 11th player in NFL history with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 10 rushing TD in each of his first two seasons. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 21, 2021

Taylor came into Sunday’s game as the league’s leading rusher, taking over the mantle from All-Pro Derrick Henry who went down with a foot injury a few weeks ago.

Now, he’s solidified his position as the NFL’s top ballcarrier this year and possibly entered his name into the MVP conversation with yet another explosive performance.