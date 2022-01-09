NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of blowing their chance at the playoffs, and Carson Wentz is playing a key role in the collapse.

Indianapolis trails the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. A victory would have secured a playoff berth for the Colts, but right now it looks like they will be spending the postseason at home.

Wentz is just 9-for-17 for 100 yards and an interception, and he also lost a fumble earlier. It has been a nightmare afternoon for the former No. 2 overall pick.

We have seen Wentz have some brutal performances before, but today’s is a new low, and the reaction on NFL Twitter has been brutal.

Carson Wentz flushing away the Colts season is spectacular fashion? pic.twitter.com/sfVqCk8djy — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz definitely has some plans he doesn't want to cancel 😆 pic.twitter.com/x4hqtuM6Lo — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz looking for his next NFL team: pic.twitter.com/9AwAo81Ypk — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 9, 2022

If your boyfriend -has 0 playoff wins

-has 48 fumbles

-is 7-20 vs teams over 500

-has no heart and no desire to win

-has started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons

-has the IQ of a potato

-has less playoff passing TD’s than Derrick Henry Then you’re dating Carson Wentz — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) January 9, 2022

This meltdown from Carson Wentz is his Sistine Chapel. It's a masterpiece. Simply flawless. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 9, 2022

You mean to tell me Jalen Hurts will make the playoffs and Carson Wentz may not? pic.twitter.com/OxVWdCIPbl — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 9, 2022

We are past jokes. We’re into sympathy territory for Wentz. — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz is exactly who we thought Carson Wentz was. #Colts — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) January 9, 2022

The Colts traded for Wentz last year hoping he could put them over the top in the AFC. Instead, he’s going to wind up being unable to lead Indy to the playoffs.

Even worse, Wentz wound up costing the team a first-round pick, and his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, made the playoffs behind Jalen Hurts, his former backup.