NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson WentzGLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 25: Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Carson Wentz (2) during an NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals on December 25, 2021 at State Farm Stadium, in Glendale AZ. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of blowing their chance at the playoffs, and Carson Wentz is playing a key role in the collapse.

Indianapolis trails the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars 23-3 early in the fourth quarter. A victory would have secured a playoff berth for the Colts, but right now it looks like they will be spending the postseason at home.

Wentz is just 9-for-17 for 100 yards and an interception, and he also lost a fumble earlier. It has been a nightmare afternoon for the former No. 2 overall pick.

We have seen Wentz have some brutal performances before, but today’s is a new low, and the reaction on NFL Twitter has been brutal.

The Colts traded for Wentz last year hoping he could put them over the top in the AFC. Instead, he’s going to wind up being unable to lead Indy to the playoffs.

Even worse, Wentz wound up costing the team a first-round pick, and his old team, the Philadelphia Eagles, made the playoffs behind Jalen Hurts, his former backup.

