NFL World Reacts To Colts Quarterback Change

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

With only three weeks remaining in the regular season, the Colts have decided to make yet another quarterback change.

Interim coach Jeff Saturday announced Wednesday that Nick Foles will start at quarterback against the Chargers next Monday night.

This marks the second time this season that Matt Ryan has been benched. He had 182 passing yards and one touchdown in last weekend's epic collapse against the Vikings.

While it's unknown how much gas Foles has left in the tank, the Colts' coaching staff probably feel like this move needed to be made.

The fans in Indianapolis, however, don't really care. They just want this season to mercifully end.

"Just start Ehlinger and end the season quick," a Colts fan said.

"I just want it to end," another Colts fan wrote.

"The offseason Matt Ryan takes were legendary," one fan tweeted.

"This spices up Monday night," a second fan commented.

Foles appeared in one game for the Bears in 2021, completing 68.6 percent of his pass attempts for 250 yards and a touchdown.

At this point in the year, it's safe to say the Colts will be in the market for a new quarterback this offseason.