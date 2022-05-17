Colts Sign Former Pro Bowler: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Pro Bowl running back Phillip Lindsay to a one-year deal.

Lindsay split time between the Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins in 2021, rushing for 249 yards and a touchdown.

Unfortunately for Lindsay, his numbers have been declining since his rookie season in 2018. However, he might be able to carve out a solid role for himself in Indianapolis.

The Colts already have two quality running backs in Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines, but it never hurts to add depth to that position.

Judging by most of the responses on social media, Colts fans approve of this signing.

"I love this," a Colts fan tweeted. "Should be a good complimentary piece with JT, expecting Hines being more of a receiving threat from now on."

"Great signing that shouldn’t be read into much more than a solid replacement for Mack," a second fan said. "Takes the wear and tear off JT and Hines if needed or if injury happens. I love it! Good depth piece for our RB room!"

On the other hand, there are some fans who would've preferred the Colts just re-signed Marlon Mack.

Lindsay, 27, should still have some quality football left in him.

We'll find out this fall if the Colts can get the best out of Lindsay.