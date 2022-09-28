NFL World Reacts To Concerning Jonathan Taylor News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 22: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball in the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 22, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

When the Indianapolis Colts took the field on Wednesday for practice, running back Jonathan Taylor was not present. He was then added to the injury report with a toe injury.

Through three games this season, Taylor has 61 carries for 286 yards and a touchdown. He also has eight receptions for 43 yards.

Colts fans and fantasy football owners are not thrilled about this update on Taylor.

"Well that's unpleasant," a fan said.

"Not my superstar being injured," another fan replied.

Of course, Titans fans wouldn't mind if Taylor rests this week.

"WHOA Sure he'll play because we aren't that lucky, BUT, IF, he is out Sunday...its HUUUUGE," a Titans fan tweeted.

Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson would need to step up on Sunday if Taylor sits out. The former has been very efficient in the passing game.

Luckily for the Colts, it doesn't sound like they'll need to take on the Titans without Taylor at their disposal.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts sat Taylor this Wednesday as a precautionary measure. He was experiencing some soreness after Week 3.

Pelissero added that Taylor should be "ready to roll" this weekend.