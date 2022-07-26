NFL World Reacts To Darius Leonard's Name Change

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 20: Darius Leonard #53 of the Indianapolis Colts takes the field for their game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Before training camp officially begins this week, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had important news to share with the media.

Leonard told reporters that moving forward he'd like to be called Shaquille. That's his middle name and the one he grew up with.

“I was only called Darius when I was in school or when I was in trouble,” Leonard said.

Colts fans seem to be fond of Leonard's preferred name. However, they're curious if he'd like being called Shaq.

Leonard has been sensational since entering the NFL in 2018, racking up 538 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks and 11 interceptions.

During the offseason, Leonard had surgery to correct two discs that were pressing on a nerve. He revealed that he's feeling good about his recovery process.

“The way I’m going, I’m very happy,” Leonard said. “Get ready to rock n’ roll when time comes.”

It's unclear when Leonard will be ready for action. When the time comes, he'll be sporting a different first name.