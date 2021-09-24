The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Carson Wentz News

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz throws a pass in a game.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Carson Wentz #2 of the Indianapolis Colts throws the ball in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

After missing some practice this week due to ankle injuries he suffered in Week 2, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was a surprise participant in Friday’s practice.

The full extent of his participation in today’s practice isn’t yet known. But it bodes extremely well for Wentz being available this Sunday against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

Wentz reportedly injured both of his ankles in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Jacob Eason replaced Wentz but couldn’t muster much offense in what few reps he had late in the game.

While the initial diagnosis sounded bleak, Wentz appeared to recover quickly. He was already out of the walking boot by mid-week despite not practicing.

Colts fans and general NFL fans are all very curious to see what this big update means for his status this coming Sunday:

Carson Wentz already appears to be improving over last year’s nightmare season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His accuracy, touchdown percentage and yards per game are up, while his interception rate and sack rate are down.

The Colts paid the Eagles a pretty penny in draft assets to pry him from Philadelphia and reunite him with Frank Reich. While they have yet to win a game with Wentz as the starter, he’s quickly returning to form.

As long as Wentz can stay healthy, the wins will come eventually.

Unfortunately, struggling to stay healthy has pretty much been the story of Wentz’s career since 2017.

Will Carson Wentz suit up for the Colts this Sunday?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.