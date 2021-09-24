NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Carson Wentz News

After missing some practice this week due to ankle injuries he suffered in Week 2, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz was a surprise participant in Friday’s practice.

The full extent of his participation in today’s practice isn’t yet known. But it bodes extremely well for Wentz being available this Sunday against the AFC South rival Tennessee Titans.

Wentz reportedly injured both of his ankles in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Jacob Eason replaced Wentz but couldn’t muster much offense in what few reps he had late in the game.

While the initial diagnosis sounded bleak, Wentz appeared to recover quickly. He was already out of the walking boot by mid-week despite not practicing.

Colts fans and general NFL fans are all very curious to see what this big update means for his status this coming Sunday:

WHEN he plays the full game Sunday, and plays well, all you Wentz haters owe him an apology AND confess he is a TOUGH SON OF A BITCH. #Colts

(haters of his football skillz not the hater of his willful ignorance…) https://t.co/TSPMPPYlvq — “The Director” Steve (@true_blue18) September 24, 2021

Wentz is practising today which could mean he's fit enough to start on Sunday 🤞 https://t.co/lv1I77wzbO — Taunting Penalty 🤌 (@hickzoilist) September 24, 2021

Wentz potentially playing on 2 ankle sprains including one high ankle sprain? Idk. Seems unlikely to me. If he was a skill player no shot. But this will be interesting to follow. Clearly he's trying to set himself up with a chance to play. https://t.co/ywz5pme60v — Brett Healy (@B_Heals152) September 24, 2021

Unexpected after 2 days of missing practice this week w/ ankle sprains on both legs 🤕 Will be interesting to see how limited he was in practice Pocket mobility is clearly in question, but also being able to push off into throws from an unstable base 👀#Colts #FantasyFootball https://t.co/2InsKpdYoL — Sebastian Fearon DPT, PT, CSCS, TSAC-F (@SGPNFootballDoc) September 24, 2021

Carson Wentz already appears to be improving over last year’s nightmare season with the Philadelphia Eagles. His accuracy, touchdown percentage and yards per game are up, while his interception rate and sack rate are down.

The Colts paid the Eagles a pretty penny in draft assets to pry him from Philadelphia and reunite him with Frank Reich. While they have yet to win a game with Wentz as the starter, he’s quickly returning to form.

As long as Wentz can stay healthy, the wins will come eventually.

Unfortunately, struggling to stay healthy has pretty much been the story of Wentz’s career since 2017.

Will Carson Wentz suit up for the Colts this Sunday?