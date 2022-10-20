NFL World Reacts To Jonathan Taylor Decision News

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 18: Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts on the sidelines in the game against the New England Patriots at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts have been without All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for the past two weeks. Although he could've returned for Week 6, he chose to sit one more game.

Taylor explained his decision earlier this week, telling reporters, "You just know your body."

Despite not having Taylor at their disposal, the Colts pulled off a comeback win over the Jaguars. Backup running back Deon Jackson had 79 receiving yards and 42 rushing yards.

With Week 7 almost here, Taylor is on track to play against the Tennessee Titans.

Unsurprisingly, some fans are still caught up over Taylor choosing to sit out last Sunday's game.

"Smart with a high ankle," one fan tweeted.

"Good," a fantasy football owner said. "We need a healthy JT back."

Others, however, are questioning that decision from Taylor.

The Colts need Taylor at full strength if they're going to compete for a division title.

Taylor was listed as a full participant for Wednesday's practice. We'll see if he can have a bounce-back game this Sunday.