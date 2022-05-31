Matt Ryan Getting Rave Reviews: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 25: Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs through a drill during the Indianapolis Colts OTA offseason workouts on May 25, 2022 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It hasn't taken Matt Ryan very long to impress his new teammates on the Indianapolis Colts.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman recently raved about Ryan's accuracy. He believes the former MVP can pretty much hit any target.

“The ball is just right there, and you just turn and catch the ball. I mean, it just makes it easy,” Pittman said, via Kevin Hickey of USA Today. “Matt can pretty much put it wherever he wants.”

Colts head coach Frank Reich also complimented Ryan, calling his accuracy during offseason workouts "insane."

Fans of the Atlanta Falcons aren't surprised to hear that Ryan is thriving in Indianapolis. They know just how precise the Pro Bowl quarterback is with his accuracy.

Some people are wondering if Ryan and Pittman will become a dynamic duo this fall.

Last season, Pittman had 88 catches for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns. His numbers could improve if he's on the same page with his quarterback.

At the very least, there are a lot of fans who want to see how Ryan looks on the Colts.

In his final season with the Falcons, Ryan had 3,968 passing yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Colts traded for Ryan because they believe he's the missing piece to their championship puzzle. He'll try to prove them right this fall.