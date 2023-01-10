Look: NFL World Reacts To Matt Ryan's Announcement

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 04: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts drops back to pass against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at AT&T Stadium on December 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Speaking to reporters on Monday afternoon, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan made it clear that he's not eager to retire.

"Listen, I’m under contract, and until that changes, you kind of go to work," Ryan said.

This is a wise move on Ryan's part. The veteran signal-caller has a $12 million salary for 2023 that is fully guaranteed.

Of course, the Colts could just cut Ryan in the offseason. However, that move will come with a $18 million dead cap charge.

As you'd expect, Colts fans aren't thrilled about the idea of Ryan returning for the 2023 season.

"In other words, Matt can go out to his own beat, or go out the hard way….," a Colts fan said.

Another Colts fan wrote, "Take the hit. We’re getting a rookie anyway."

"Pain," a third fan tweeted.

Ryan finished this season with 3,057 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was benched twice - once by Frank Reich and once by Jeff Saturday.

The days of Ryan being a Pro Bowl quarterback are most likely over.