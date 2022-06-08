Pat McAfee Shares Darius Leonard News: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It was announced on Tuesday that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard had surgery on his back. Roughly 24 hours later, Pat McAfee provided an update on this injury.

McAfee was told by Leonard that he was dealing with a pinched nerve in his back that was actually prohibiting his ankle from functioning at 100 percent.

Fortunately for Leonard, the doctors figured out this problem and were able to correct it.

"He had an ankle-functioning issue, not injury issue. That had been lingering, and they couldn't figure out what it was," McAfee said. "So they did an ankle test. Turns out, through tests and scans and multiple opinions, he had a nerve in his back that was pinched and affecting his ankle. The reason this is good news is because they found out what was going on with his ankle."

Leonard is expected to miss the start of training camp for the Colts. Nonetheless, the team's fan base is happy this injury was taken care of the right way.

When healthy, Leonard is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Last season, he had 122 combined tackles, eight forced fumbles and four interceptions.

If the Colts are going to contend in the AFC, they'll need Leonard on the field making plays.