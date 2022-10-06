NFL World Reacts To Phillip Lindsay, Colts News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos smiles before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

With Jonathan Taylor out for this Thursday evening's game, the Indianapolis Colts have elevated running back Phillip Lindsay from the practice squad.

Lindsay will get to face his former team, the Denver Broncos.

Although he went undrafted in 2018, Lindsay had a great rookie season with the Broncos. He finished the year with 1,037 rushing yards, 241 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns.

After spending three seasons with the Broncos, Lindsay signed a deal with the Houston Texans. He then spent time on the Miami Dolphins before making his way over to Indianapolis.

While there's no guarantee Lindsay will play a large role in tonight's game, Broncos fans are expecting a breakout performance from him.

"Revenge incoming," a Broncos fan tweeted.

"Watch him run for 100+ and 2 TDs against us," another Denver fan said.

"Great," a third fan said. "Probably go for 150 [yards]."

Lindsay, 28, has not taken a snap in the regular season since last year.

Kickoff for the Colts-Broncos game is at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video.