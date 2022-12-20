NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Firing Prediction

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 14: Head coach Stephen A. Smith of Team Stephen A. looks on before the 2020 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game Presented By Ruffles at Wintrust Arena on February 14, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to call it like he sees it. That's why he's not going to shy away from saying his former colleague, Jeff Saturday, should be fired once this NFL season is over.

During this Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith said the Colts need to move on from Saturday.

This rant came after the Colts blew a 33-point lead over the Vikings this past weekend. It was the worst collapse in NFL history.

"Jeff Saturday ain’t going to be the head coach of this football team next season," Smith said. "Indianapolis won't allow it."

Smith added, "There is no excuse for an NFL team to lose a 33-0 lead at halftime."

Some fans agree with Smith's rant. Others, however, believe it's unfair to place all the blame on Saturday.

"Fact, but Jeff Saturday has no business being the head coach of an NFL team with his resumé, but he is, sooo," one fan tweeted.

"Jeff Saturday elected to go for the first down, a play that would have won the game for the Colts," another fan said. "Ryan tried a quarterback sneak, and was stuffed short of the line. Jeff Saturday challenged the ruling, the referees upheld it, and Minnesota Vikings tied the game on the next play."

Saturday was named the Colts' interim coach in early November. He has a 1-4 record in Indianapolis.

Unless the Colts go on a winning streak to end the season, it's hard to envision a scenario where Saturday earns the full-time job.