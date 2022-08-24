NFL World Reacts To The Andrew Luck Anniversary Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 16: Andrew Luck #12 of the Indianapolis Colts throws a pass down field in the game against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Three years ago tonight, former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the NFL world with an early retirement.

Luck, who displayed stardom but also battled injuries throughout his seven seasons in the NFL, stepped away from football less than three weeks before his 30th birthday.

Since then there have been occasional whispers of a comeback attempt, but the onetime No. 1 overall pick has never been close to returning.

With today being the three-year anniversary of his stunning announcement, Luck has been the subject of various tributes from around the NFL world.

It's tough to not think about Luck's career and consider "what if?" he kept playing, especially if you're a Colts fan.

Health always comes first though. Hopefully Luck finds his post-football life fulfilling and satisfying.