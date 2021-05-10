The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Eric Fisher Signing News

Eric Fisher gets helped off of the field.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 24: Eric Fisher #72 of the Kansas City Chiefs is helped off the field in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills during the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 24, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Eric Fisher has spent the last eight years of his NFL career protecting quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes and Alex Smith. He’ll now be doing his best to keep Colts quarterback Carson Wentz from hitting the turf.

Fisher, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs at the end of the 2020 season, has finally made his free-agency decision. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft is heading to Indianapolis.

Fisher has signed a one-year, $9.4-million deal with the Colts, per NFL insider Adam Schefter. Indianapolis will be patient with the left tackle, who’s still going through rehab after he suffered a torn Achilles in January. Reports indicate Fisher should be back to 100 percent at some point in August.

If Fisher can return to his former dominant self, the Colts are getting an absolute steal.

The Colts’ decision to add Eric Fisher is a clear sign they’re comfortable he’ll eventually be 100 percent, and in time for the 2021 season.

If healthy, Fisher will anchor a Colts offensive line that’s already considered one of the best in the NFL. Indianapolis could be a sneaky pick to win the Super Bowl this upcoming season, depending on how Carson Wentz bounces back with his new team.

The Colts’ front office is confident this could be a special year. They went all-in on Monday with the decision to give Fisher a pretty lucrative one-year deal.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.