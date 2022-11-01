NFL World Reacts To The Frank Reich Decision News

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts are searching for different ways to turn their season around.

Last week, head coach Frank Reich changed quarterbacks. This week, he fired his offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.

With Brady gone, Reich will reportedly take over OC duties.

Judging by the responses to the news of Reich filling this role, some Colts fans are taking a "wait and see" approach to the move, while others have zero faith it will work.

"Let’s see if the offense changes or looks the same," one said. "This would suggest Marcus was the one calling plays, but [I don't] know."

"I still believe we will make the playoffs but after seeing this idk now," another added.

"Quite the opposite of what needed to happen," a third said.

"So nothing has changed? Lol," said one more.

"This fixes absolutely nothing," another contributed.

Yeah, it's safe to say that a lot of this fanbase is feeling defeated and fed up. Reich has his work cut out for himself as he tries to steady the ship in Indy.