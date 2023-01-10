NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 13: Interim head coach Jeff Saturday of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday finished the 2022 season with a 1-7 record. And yet, he'll be considered for the full-time position in Indianapolis.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed that Saturday is a candidate for the team's head coaching vacancy.



"He is smart," Ballard said of Saturday. "He is a good teammate and he is a leader."

Ballard's comments sparked a lot of outrage on social media.

"Dude he’s gonna get hired," one fan tweeted.

A second fan said, "And that’s why Ballard should be fired."

"Jeff Saturday is not an NFL head coach," another fan wrote.

Saturday has made it known that he'd like to be considered for the full-time gig.

"When you say 'eight-game audition, it was an eight-game audition with half an offensive staff [and] boundaries," Saturday said. "It's an eight-game audition with the hand you're dealt, right? How do you deal with that? Hopefully, I've shown my leadership. ... I wish we were better than 1-7. Everybody in that locker room and everybody here, it makes all our jobs a lot easier if you win, right? Unfortunately, that hasn't happened. I'm not dissuaded by that."

The Colts may have played hard under Saturday, but the results just weren't there.

Of course, Saturday won't be the only candidate interviewed for the Colts' head coaching job. The front office has also expressed interest in Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Raheem Morris and Shane Steichen.