NFL World Reacts To The Matt Ryan Contract News

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 02: Matt Ryan #2 of the Indianapolis Colts is seen during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that Sam Ehlinger will replace Matt Ryan at quarterback for the remainder of the season.

"I've been particularly impressed with Sam in practice since the season started, the look that he's given on the scout team, the quality of his throws, the way he's commanding himself out there," Colts head coach Frank Reich said. "Just the total package. I just think it's the best decision for our team moving forward."

Ryan, who is dealing with a Grade 2 shoulder separation, has really struggled this season. He has 2,008 passing yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions through seven games.

Although it could be a while before Ryan starts another game in the NFL, he will be paid handsomely to sit on the bench.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport pointed out that $24.7 million of Ryan's salary for this season is fully guaranteed. His contract also includes $12 million fully guaranteed for 2023.

Some fans are stunned by the structure of Ryan's contract.

"Yikes," one fan said.

"Not a bad severance package," a second fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Damn…a lot of money for a benched QB. Pain."

Ehlinger was sensational in the preseason for the Colts. If he can have similar success in the regular season, he'll give the offense a much-needed lift.

The Colts will face the Commanders this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.