NFL World Reacts To The T.Y Hilton Decision News

It took T.Y. Hilton a little over a week to land a new contract, but the veteran wideout is officially off the market.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport was first to report the news regarding Hilton’s new deal. He’s signing a one-year contract with the Indianapolis Colts that’s worth $10 million.

This is a pretty significant move for the Colts, as they now have one of their top wide receivers back in the fold for the 2021 season. During the 2020 season, Hilton had 56 receptions for 762 yards and five touchdowns.

Hilton will have to adjust to a new quarterback this offseason since Indianapolis recently acquired Carson Wentz. That shouldn’t be an issue for Hilton, though.

As for the fans in Indy, it’s safe to say they’re excited about Hilton’s return to the franchise.

Outside of the Wentz trade, the Colts haven’t made many additions to their roster this offseason. However, general manager Chris Ballard has done an excellent job re-signing key veterans.

Last weekend, Indianapolis re-signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes to a one-year deal. Similar to Hilton, he played a crucial role for the Colts in 2020.

Now that Hilton is back on board for the 2021 season, the Colts can officially turn their focus over to the NFL Draft. They own the No. 21 overall pick in the first round.