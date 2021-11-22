NFL World Reacts To The Viral Jim Irsay Video

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay enjoyed his team’s blowout win in Buffalo yesterday, so much so that he was in a giving mood during the game.

This morning, Irsay shared a video of himself in his suite at Highmark Stadium, interacting with Bills fans who were seated in front of his box. In the clip, Irsay can be seen having someone distribute autographed $100 notes to the Buffalo supporters.

“Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed ‘Benjamins,'” Irsay wrote.

The consensus opinion is that this is an incredible flex by Irsay, who is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Sorry for kicking your ass heres a hundred dollars. Class act through in through https://t.co/yG7paeL71r — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) November 22, 2021

Autographing $100 bills and saying “you’ll probably spend it anyway” might be the biggest flex of all time https://t.co/WXNDhXLyRo — Zach Williams (@zwilly33) November 22, 2021

Is this the biggest flex in the history of humanity? https://t.co/6qs8fFDxML — Nick DeSanti (@N_DeSanti7) November 22, 2021

Big Jim Irsay handing out $100 bills to Buffalo fans for Thanksgiving. What a guy https://t.co/zfI02j2fQ0 — Bryce Howard (@hwvrd) November 22, 2021

Classic Irsay move. Too funny, can’t wait to hear @PatMcAfeeShow break this down on the pod 🤣 https://t.co/YuiCeUAbmJ — Dynasty Addict RJ (@DynastyFF_RJ) November 22, 2021

Hey, if you’re going to go watch your team play and see them get blown out 41-15, taking home $100 courtesy of the owner of the opposing team isn’t a bad consolation prize.

After a 1-4 start, things are trending upward for the Colts. Indianapolis has won five of six and is now firmly in the AFC playoff mix, heading into next week’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.