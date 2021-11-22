The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To The Viral Jim Irsay Video

A view of the Indianapolis Colts stadium from the end zone.INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay enjoyed his team’s blowout win in Buffalo yesterday, so much so that he was in a giving mood during the game.

This morning, Irsay shared a video of himself in his suite at Highmark Stadium, interacting with Bills fans who were seated in front of his box. In the clip, Irsay can be seen having someone distribute autographed $100 notes to the Buffalo supporters.

“Saying thanks to the classy Bills fans (who sat in front us and tolerated our cheering yesterday) with some personally autographed ‘Benjamins,'” Irsay wrote.

The consensus opinion is that this is an incredible flex by Irsay, who is worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Hey, if you’re going to go watch your team play and see them get blown out 41-15, taking home $100 courtesy of the owner of the opposing team isn’t a bad consolation prize.

After a 1-4 start, things are trending upward for the Colts. Indianapolis has won five of six and is now firmly in the AFC playoff mix, heading into next week’s showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.