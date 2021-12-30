NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Big Colts News

The Indianapolis Colts may not have control of the AFC South title race, but they’ll still make the playoffs if they win out. And they just got a big boost on offense in pursuit of that goal.

On Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay revealed that wide receiver Parris Campbell is back in practice for the first time since mid-October. Campbell has played in only five games this season and has missed most of the year with injuries.

The former second-round pick has been dogged by injuries for the entirety of his three-year NFL career. He’s appeared in just 14 games in three seasons but has made the most of his health, making 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns in that span.

Despite his limited contributions over the past three years, Colts fans are excited. They believe his impending return (likely in the next 21 days) will be a huge help to the offense:

Jimmy with the Colts breaking some news. Campbell’s return to practice means he’s been designated to return from IR and the Colts have 21 days to elevate him to the active roster. https://t.co/hxktvq8AcO — Andrew Moore (@AndrewMooreSI) December 30, 2021

Need him. Bad. One guy on the roster gets open consistently in MPJ, and TY still makes plays, but other than that this receiving core needs help. If Parris can come back and stay back to be that additional deep ball threat, opens up so much more of this offense. https://t.co/fGcvccQ8kG — eli (@StruggleBusEli) December 30, 2021

This is huge for Wentz and JT. https://t.co/hIvU8WFzhx — Randell “Memphis” Young (@DWZMemphis) December 30, 2021

The Indianapolis Colts are 9-6 on the season and have the top wildcard seed in the AFC right now. If they win out, they’ll be in the playoffs. And if they win more games than the Tennessee Titans, they might win the AFC South.

But on the flip side, even one loss would likely open the door for several teams to the pull the rug out from under them.

The 2021 NFL season has turned into a war of attrition. The teams that are the healthiest, latest in the season will not only make the playoffs, but might win the Super Bowl.

What kind of an impact will Parris Campbell have for the Colts if/when he returns?